American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12,606.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $612,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,708,000 after acquiring an additional 297,378 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.