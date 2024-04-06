American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $93.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

