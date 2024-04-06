AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $182.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.11. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

