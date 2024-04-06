Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $21,715.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $21,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,432.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

