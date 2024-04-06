Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $107.92

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $114.63 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.