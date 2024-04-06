Analysts Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) PT at $119.44

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of BG stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

