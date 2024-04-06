Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $56.02

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

