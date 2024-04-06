Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $50.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Malibu Boats
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $43.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $878.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $62.36.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.