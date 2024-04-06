Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Target Price at C$21.21

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

Savaria Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.7935035 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.