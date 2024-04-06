Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $110.05

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $86.83 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 46,938 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 60.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $192,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

