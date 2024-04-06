Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$65.87

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
