Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$65.87

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$63.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.73. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

