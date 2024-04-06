Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT at $10.31

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vivid Seats by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,240,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,926,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 3,095,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 223,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 321,956 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.