Analyzing GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dine Brands Global and GEN Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $831.07 million 0.80 $97.18 million $6.23 6.93 GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 2.10 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 11.69% -37.72% 6.05% GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Dine Brands Global and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dine Brands Global and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 2 5 0 2.71 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus price target of $60.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.22%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats GEN Restaurant Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.