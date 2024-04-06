Andrew L. Graham Sells 29,008 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $3,394,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,041.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

