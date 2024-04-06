Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,703 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 72.20% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $28,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

