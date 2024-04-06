Ankr Market Capitalization Achieves $565.45 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Ankr has a market cap of $565.45 million and $37.49 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014255 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00020912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,732.62 or 1.00027361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010829 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00127276 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05614394 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $41,683,585.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.