Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

