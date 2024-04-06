Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,389,000 after buying an additional 576,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after buying an additional 328,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.22 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

