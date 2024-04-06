Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.730–0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.6 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.160 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Appian by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 132,827 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

