Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.5 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.730–0.660 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

