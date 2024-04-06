Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Timothy D. Cook Sells 99,183 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Apple stock opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
