Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 80,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 157,875 shares.The stock last traded at $10.56 and had previously closed at $10.57.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

