Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,206 shares of company stock valued at $116,269,037. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.