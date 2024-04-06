Argan (AGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Argan Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AGX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 44,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.49. Argan has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Get Argan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Argan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 45.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Argan

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.