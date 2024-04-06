Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,821 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

