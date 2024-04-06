Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.10% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $24.34.
