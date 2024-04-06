Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.10% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Get R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.