Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Omnicell worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMCL

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.