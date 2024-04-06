Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000.

SCHD stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

