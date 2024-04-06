Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

