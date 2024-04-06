Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,963.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 597,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,127,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.50 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

