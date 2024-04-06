Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $186,000.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.55 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

