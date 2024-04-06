Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.70 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

