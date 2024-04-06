Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.57 Million Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,077,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBEF opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.