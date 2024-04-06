Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

