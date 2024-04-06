Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 105 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day moving average is $181.47.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

