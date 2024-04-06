Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 14,824 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.46 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

