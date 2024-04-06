Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,958 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.15 and its 200 day moving average is $224.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

