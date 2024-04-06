Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

