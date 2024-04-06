Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

