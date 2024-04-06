Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.