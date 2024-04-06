Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.