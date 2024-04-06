Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,273 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
