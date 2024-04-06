Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 15,167 Shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises about 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 1.07% of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,529 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 473,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Get FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.