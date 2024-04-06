Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

