Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 434 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

PSX stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

