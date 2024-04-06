Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 731 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,727 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

