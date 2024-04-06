Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 848 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

