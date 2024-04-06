Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,629 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,576. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

