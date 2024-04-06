Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $267,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in ITT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ITT by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,581,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ITT by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.59. 330,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $138.29.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

