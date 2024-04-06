Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 27,776 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

