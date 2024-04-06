Arvest Trust Co. N A Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.15 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

